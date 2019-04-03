Nationals Fans Boo Bryce Harper In His Return To Washington D.C.

Washington Nationals fans let Bryce Harper have it Tuesday night in an 8-2 loss to the Phillies.

Harper bolted from the Nats to sign one of the biggest contracts in the history of sports with the Philadelphia Phillies. (RELATED: Bryce Harper Signs With The Phillies)

Now, I don’t blame a man for getting his money, but you can’t expect the fans to take that sitting down. Naturally, I had to buy tickets and head to the park to see the game between the Nationals and Phillies.

My friends, it didn’t disappoint. After a short rain delay, the teams took the field to get the action underway. The question on everybody’s mind was whether or not the fans would boo their former star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by phillies (@phillies) on Apr 2, 2019 at 5:10pm PDT

That question was quickly answered. They let him have it. Whenever he stepped to the plate, boos rained down.

Even as a casual fan with no real loyalty to the squad, even I had to throw a few boos out of my own.

Nats fans loudly booing Bryce Harper in his return to D.C. #OnePursuit pic.twitter.com/OpH1sav3Yd — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) April 2, 2019

Unfortunately for the Nationals, Harper smashed a huge home run late in the game. I guess you just can’t have it all. (RELATED: Phillies Player Carlos Santana Smashed TV To Stop Teammates From Playing Fortnite)

Bryce Harper absolutely CRUSHED this one against his former team (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/IUM3WkjMLx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2019

All in all, being at the game last night was awesome. Nothing is better than seeing raw passion from the fans. After years of Harper not leading the Nats to anything in the postseason, the fans made sure to let him know how much they didn’t miss him.

Did the Nats get the win? No. It was cold and rainy, but the beer was flowing as the boos rained down for several hours.

At the very least, that was worth the price of admission alone.

P.S.: I might have saved a life last night during the terrible weather.

At the Nationals/Phillies game to see Bryce Harper’s return. It’s cold and rainy. I gave my jacket to a young man shivering in nothing more than a t-shirt so that he could stay warm. A lesser man would have turned a blind eye. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 2, 2019

