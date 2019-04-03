Russell Westbrook Dedicates Triple-Double To Nipsey Hussle

Your first name

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook dedicated his historic performance Tuesday night to murdered rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The electric guard went off for 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists in a win over the Lakers. He is only the second player in league history to cross the 20-20-20 barrier. (RELATED: Nipsey Hussle Shot And Killed)

After the game, he gave a shoutout to the slain musician.

“That wasn’t for me … that’s for my bro man. That’s for Nipsey,” said Westbrook.

Hussle was shot and killed outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles this past Sunday.

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2019

It’s been truly incredible to watch the outpouring of support of Nipsey’s legacy after his senseless killing, especially from the pro sports community.

Clearly, his music and good work in the community had a positive impact on lots of people. It’s unclear what kind of friendship Westbrook and the dead musician shared, but Westbrook was obviously a big fan at the very least.

It’s not every day you can go out and drop 20-20-20, and he wanted to make sure his man got a shoutout.

The man accused of killing Nipsey, Eric Holder, is in custody, and now it’s time for the criminal justice system to get the bottom of what happened.

R.I.P to the rapper, who clearly touched a lot of lives.

