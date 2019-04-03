Russell Wilson Gives Seattle Seahawks April 15 Deadline For New Contract

Russell Wilson has apparently given the Seattle Seahawks a deadline for a new contract, and the team doesn’t have a lot of time to get it done.

The Seattle Times reported the following Tuesday:

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has given the team an April 15 deadline to complete negotiations on a new contract, a source with knowledge of the discussions told The Seattle Times. April 15 is the day the Seahawks will begin their official offseason workout program, and Wilson is thought to want the deal done by then. It’s also thought the two sides have had some negotiations in recent days with Wilson hoping to get the contract done quickly.

It is going to be fascinating to see what the Seahawks do here. Using the franchise tag really isn’t an option. It could work for a year, but would be more than $50 million by 2022, according to ProFootballTalk.

The Seahawks need a longterm solution and they need it immediately.

The reality is that Wilson has been one of the best players in the league at his position over the past few decades. He plays behind an atrocious offensive line and still makes plays. (RELATED: Seattle Seahawks Sign Head Coach Pete Carroll To A Massive Extension. Here’s How Much Money He’ll Make)

I’m not sure the Seahawks would have won a game in 2018 if he wasn’t on the roster. He makes that kind of impact. Again, Seattle needs to pay him and they need to do it fast. If the team can’t get him a deal, then fans should riot in the streets.

The only real question at this point is how much money Wilson is going to get paid in order to stay in a Seahawks jersey for years to come.

He will almost certainly become the highest paid player in the league. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got nearly $100 million guaranteed on his last deal.

You can expect Seattle to go north of that. Anything under $100 million guaranteed would be shocking, and incredibly stupid for the organization if it resulted in the the Super Bowl-winning quarterback leaving.

Pay the man and do it quickly!

