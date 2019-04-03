Schiff: Plenty Of Evidence Of Collusion To Continue Investigations

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff argued Wednesday that there is still plenty of evidence in the public record to continue investigating President Donald Trump for colluding with Russians during the 2016 presidential race in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

When asked if he was wrong after Mueller’s report appeared to resolve there was no collusion from Trump or his family, Schiff said:

I think what you see in the public record is direct evidence. When the Russians, through an intermediary, offered dirt on the Clinton campaign as part of what’s described as the Russian government effort to help the Trump campaign, and Donald Trump’s son — who played a pivotal role in the campaign — who says, if it is what you say it is, I’d love it, and sets up a meeting to receive it, it is direct evidence of collusion.

The Chair of the House Committee on Intelligence was then asked why he was so sure there was collusion when Mueller couldn’t find evidence during his two-year investigation into the matter. (RELATED: Don Jr. Takes On ‘Leader Of The Tinfoil Hat Brigade’ Adam Schiff)

Schiff responded:

We won’t know until we get the report. Even looking at that fact pattern, Mueller could conclude that the Trump campaign didn’t know that this was, in fact, the Russian government. Even though it was portrayed as the Russian government, or that the dirt they got during that meeting wasn’t sufficient to prove beyond-a-reasonable-doubt conspirac,y or these other interactions with other Russians with Kilimnik, believed to be linked to Russian intelligence, maybe there wasn’t a sufficient link that could be proven by beyond a reasonable doubt between Kilimnik and the Russian government. We won’t know until we see the there is no explaining away the eagerness of the president, that he demonstrated publicly, to have Russian help, pay Russians. If you’re listening, hack Hillary’s emails. There is no doubt that the Russians did hack the democratic emails.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani demanded Monday that members of the media apologize for spreading theories of collusion after the Mueller report was revealed to not find any evidence of collusion by way of Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the report in a fiery debate on CNN with host Chris Cuomo.

“It’s not very clever. You guys have tortured this man for two years with collusion and nobody has apologized for it. Before we talk about obstruction, apologize!” Giuliani demanded. Cuomo fired back, “Not a chance.”

“How about this network should apologize? I ask you to apologize,” he demanded before tearing into other entities that he thinks should apologize for their coverage. “The Washington Post should apologize and Adam Schiff should apologize. Before we start jamming him up in obstruction, couldn’t we take a day off and say the man was falsely accused?”