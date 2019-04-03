REPORT: Texas A&M Hires Buzz Williams As The Program’s New Basketball Coach

Buzz Williams is the new Texas A&M basketball coach.

According to Sports Illustrated, Williams was hired Wednesday to take over the Aggies after several successful years with the Hokies of Virginia Tech.

Financial details haven’t been released yet, but it was believed that A&M would throw at least $3.5 million annually at him. (RELATED: Texas A&M Expected To Offer Buzz Williams Annual Salary Of At Least $3.5 Million)

This is a home run hire for Texas A&M. Fans should be super excited about this news. Williams can coach, and he’s been putting up numbers for years.

Even when he was back at Marquette, you could just tell he had such a bright future ahead of him. If the Aggies give him full control and back off, there’s a lot of great stuff on the horizon in College Station.

As a betting man, I damn sure wouldn’t bet against Williams’ success with the Aggies. I’m struggling to put into words how great this is for the SEC and Texas A&M.

Stealing one of the best coaches in America away from a solid ACC program is one hell of an accomplishment.

SEC basketball is on the rise. There’s no doubt about that at all. I can’t wait to see what Williams does with the Aggies and how he rebuilds them.