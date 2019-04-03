The First Automatic Car Tent Is Here – And It’s On Sale For Our Dedicated Readers For A Limited Time

If you haven’t heard of the world’s first automatic car tent, we won’t blame you, but as people continue to talk about Lanmodo’s new product on traditional media outlets and social media, gaining over 150 million views on Facebook, the chances are you may hear of it soon.

As summer fast approaches, you may realize that protecting your car from powerful sunlight and heat is important, both for the sake of the car and for any pet or human riders. From protecting your car from that uncomfortable hot temperature inner temperature when you first enter your car, to ensuring your car doesn’t get any unwanted surprises from all of the birds flying around during the season, the Lanmodo Car Tent provides a plethora of benefits.

While I’m summarize some of the key features that Lanmodo offers below, the basic premise is a giant umbrella that serves multi-purposes. Depending on the unit you buy, you can automatically deploy the umbrella above your car or use it as a giant car tent for tailgating – regardless of weather. But Lanmodo’s automatic car tent is more than just an umbrella, as the canopy is constructed from special Oxford cloth designed for use through all four seasons.

Other than what I mentioned above, Lanmodo stands out with key features such as:

Year-round protection for any cars, from falling objects, snow, hail, acid rain…

Foldable and portable, can be used whenever and wherever

Easy control by wireless remote

Functions as travel shelter, outdoor camping tent and portable power source…

Double anti-theft designs keeps everything safe.

But don’t just take my word for it, check out the video below to see Lanmodo in action!

For more information about this exciting product, you can check out Lanmodo’s website here: https://www.lanmodo.com/lanmodo-pro-4-season-automatic-car-tent.html

