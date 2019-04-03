Tucker Carlson Breaks Down Big Tech

Your first name

Fox News’ host Tucker Carlson sat down with The Daily Caller to discuss the power and influence of major tech companies.

Carlson bemoaned the outsized power and influence of corporations such as Facebook, Google, and Twitter, claiming that such companies have become far too powerful.

“Can government co-exist with companies that are more powerful than the government itself,” Carlson asked. “The answer’s ‘no.’ That’s not sustainable.”

Carlson goes onto explain that “power centers can’t actually co-exist.”

“One must always dominate the other,” he said.

Watch Carlson explain the power of Big Tech, and how to fight back, and add your thoughts in the comment section below:

