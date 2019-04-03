Unfake The News: CNN’s Amanpour Is Done With The First Amendment

Your first name

As the liberal media continues to grapple with the results of the 2016 presidential election, one CNN host suggested that it might be time to do away with the First Amendment.

In an interview with former FBI director James Comey, CNN’s Christiane Amanpour suggested that Comey’s FBI should have stepped in to stop Trump supporters from chanting “lock her up” about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Comey told Amanpour that the First Amendment would have prevented the FBI from stopping the chants.

