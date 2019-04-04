Mike McCarthy Encouraged Aaron Rodgers To Call His Mother

Mike McCarthy’s relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t sound like it was good at all.

More and more details have come out about the two men during their time together, and they’re not glowing. It’s well-known that Rodgers isn’t particularly close with his family. McCarthy, who was fired this past season, wanted to see this change, but the NFL star wasn’t having any of it. (RELATED: Green Bay Packers Set To Hire Titans OC Matt LaFleur As Their New Head Coach)

Bleacher Report reported the following Thursday:

Sources say McCarthy welcomed Rodgers over to his house and once even recommended he pick up the phone to call his mother. But Rodgers wasn’t a fan of McCarthy’s storytelling—he preferred to stick to the X’s and O’s. And on the family advice, Rodgers told McCarthy in so many words to mind his own business. McCarthy demanded more of Rodgers “as a man,” one ex-friend says, “and Aaron didn’t want to hear it. He doesn’t want to ever be told he’s wrong.” Everything continued to fester, problems never went away, and for some reason, nobody ever stepped in.

First off, go read that entire Bleacher Report piece. It’s absurd from start to finish. I just don’t understand how two guys getting paid millions of dollars could get along so poorly. It really doesn’t add up, but I guess egos can just dominate some situations.

Secondly, McCarthy was the coach of the Packers. He wouldn’t be doing his job if he knew of a problem dogging his best player and didn’t do anything to help fix it.

Why is encouraging a person to call his mother a bad thing? You’d think that’d be a great thing for a coach to do.

That logic apparently doesn’t apply when we’re talking about the Packers gunslinger.

I’m not sure I can think of a player who sounds tougher to deal with than Rodgers. The man just sounds unbearable. Imagine telling somebody to call their parents and having them react poorly. That doesn’t say anything about McCarthy.

It tells you everything you need to know about Rodgers.

Best of luck to everybody who has to deal with him going forward! As that Bleacher Report piece makes crystal clear, he’s a real joy to work with!

