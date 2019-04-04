AAF Player Claims He Was Charged Over $2,500 For The Team’s Hotel

Former Memphis Express player Adrien Robinson was apparently handed a big bill for staying in the team’s hotel.

The AAF was shuttered a few days back, and it’s been an absolute clown show ever since. There had been previous reports of players needing to get home after Tom Dundon pulled the plug. (RELATED: Alliance Of American Football Suspending Operations)

Now, it turns out a few players were stuck with the bills for their hotel rooms. Robinson tweeted Thursday afternoon that him and other teammates were both charged over $2,500 on their cards for the hotel stays.

@TheAAF I woke up to over a $2500 charge pending on my account from the Sonesta hotel our team stayed in. I called the bank and Memphis team president. My only option is to dispute the charges on Monday. The same thing happened to other players on our team @ohrnberger — Adrien Robinson (@ItsARob8One) April 4, 2019

What an absolute joke of a situation. What an absolute joke of a league. How did it ever get this bad? They went from appearing to be the minor league system of the NFL in the making, and now players were apparently charged for hotel stays during team time.

Again, if that’s not a joke when it comes to professional athletes, then I have no idea what would be. The fact players in a league would ever have to pay for their own hotel rooms is absurd.

I can’t believe Dundon, a billionaire, is apparently so bad at business that he allowed this to happen. Aren’t billionaires supposed to be super smart with marketing and money?

This will go down as one of the biggest disaster in all of sports. The AAF is going to be remembered much worse than the original XFL ever will be.

Let’s all say a prayer that the XFL works out much better.

