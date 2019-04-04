Hilaria Baldwin Reveals She Could Be Having A Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec Baldwin, shared on her Instagram account Thursday that she could be having a miscarriage.

Hilaria posted a photo of herself showing her tiny baby bump and shared the news of her and Alec’s pregnancy and potential miscarriage with her roughly 518,000 followers.

She wrote, “I always promised myself if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies…and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest.” (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Says Anger Management Made Him Realize He’s ‘Not That Angry’)

Hilaria says she feels no embarrassment about her miscarriage and wants to be a part of the effort to “normalize” the experience for other women. About 10-15% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to the Mayo Clinic. She claims the secrecy surrounding the first trimester is “exhausting” for her.

“I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine- and it truly isn’t,” Hilaria continued. “I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand.”

Hilaria and Alec are parents to four children together.