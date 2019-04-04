Hilaria Baldwin Reveals She Could Be Having A Miscarriage
Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec Baldwin, shared on her Instagram account Thursday that she could be having a miscarriage.
Hilaria posted a photo of herself showing her tiny baby bump and shared the news of her and Alec’s pregnancy and potential miscarriage with her roughly 518,000 followers.
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies…and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth…because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty…but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family…My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
She wrote, “I always promised myself if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies…and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest.” (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Says Anger Management Made Him Realize He’s ‘Not That Angry’)
Hilaria says she feels no embarrassment about her miscarriage and wants to be a part of the effort to “normalize” the experience for other women. About 10-15% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to the Mayo Clinic. She claims the secrecy surrounding the first trimester is “exhausting” for her.
“I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine- and it truly isn’t,” Hilaria continued. “I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand.”
Hilaria and Alec are parents to four children together.