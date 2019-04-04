Afternoon Mirror: Ana Navarro Is ‘Done Done Done Done Done Done Done’ With Talking About Joe Biden Being A Sexual Harasser

Quote of the Day:

“There’s a great, relatively new book by @johannhari101 on how social media is unhealthy mentally, especially when used in excess. Reading it and talking to him taught me a lot about it.”

— Glenn Greenwald, The Intercept. Read more about what really causes fun stuff like depression and anxiety here.

Mood: “I gotta tell you I am so done done done done done done done done with this issue. We have been talking about this hyperinflated overblown issue now for over a week. Some in the media have given him the treatment like if he was a sexual harasser. He is not. He now he says he gets it. You know who else has to get it? Women have to get it. …Oh and by the way, I suggest you never ride the subway or go to a concert if you have personal space issues.”

— CNN’s Ana Navarro on ABC’s “The View” Thursday, reacting to former V.P. Joe Biden‘s video. (RELATED: 2 Minutes With Joe Biden Talking About Respecting Personal Space)

Joe Biden snaps back at President Trump

“I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always.” — Ex-Veep Joe Biden in response to Trump’s tweet highlighting his personal space video. “Welcome back Joe!” Trump tweeted.

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen wants to stay out of prison

“CNN: Michael Cohen wants to stay out of jail – and tells Congress he has more documents and can offer more assistance to investigators.” — Manu Raju, CNN.

AOC allegedly makes rich men in bars quake

“Dear @AOC Tonight I was in a hotel bar in Midtown when you came on TV. Very Important Men in expensive suits spoke in hushed tones and contorted their faces into various forms of “worried” as they watched. I freshened my red lipstick and carried on. It was glorious.” — Nicole Sanchez, CEO Vaya Consulting.

“If you’re a guy in a $ suit that feels some type of way when you see me on TV, maybe you’re limiting yourself to thinking working people’s gain must come at your loss. After all, mega corps have gained at the cost of working people for so long, many can’t think of any other way.” — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Labor journo Mike Elk wants a dating app for serial baseball watchers

“How come there isn’t a dating app just for baseball fans?… After having spent nearly the entirety of my early 30s single, I really worry if I started dating a woman if my habit of watching the game every night, nearly 160 nights a year would get in the way.” — Mike Elk, Payday Report, formerly reported for Politico.

BuzzFeed News blasts Mayor Bill de Blasio after blowing off own employees

BuzzFeed execs cancelled meeting with the company’s employee union at the last minute.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio: “Memo to @BuzzFeedNews: New York City is a union town. You didn’t just snub @bfnewsunion yesterday, you insulted all working New Yorkers. To the union: This city stands with you. To the management: Come. To. The. Table.”

BuzzFeed to The Daily Beast‘s Max Tani: “BuzzFeed spox responds: ‘This process is not going to benefit from the involvement of a deeply unpopular mayor who has expressed an open disdain for journalists during his time in office.'”

Gossip Roundup

Erick Erickson twists Buttigieg’s faith into being OK with bestiality

