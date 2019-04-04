Man Drinks A Beer After Shooting It With A Shotgun

A man has gone viral on Twitter for all the right reasons.

Barstool Sports posted a video of a man holding a can of beer in one hand and a shotgun in the other. What happened next is pure America. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The man blasts the can without dropping it and proceeds to chug the remaining beer. It turns out that shotgunning a beer has a very different meaning to this man. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the awesome video below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Taking shotgunning a beer a little too seriously @oldrowofficial (Via IG/fishingwithaedan ) pic.twitter.com/oERjvALeN2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 3, 2019

First off, don’t try that at home. I feel like that’s obvious but probably worth saying. Now that we have that out of the way, that stunt was awesome. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Shooting and chugging beers is what America is all about. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Now, we all know some idiot is going to try this and blow their hand off. That’s just inevitable. People see viral content then try to recreate it, and it never goes well.

Never at all!

Either way, what an awesome stunt. God bless guns, beer and this country.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter