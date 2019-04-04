New ‘Consent Condom’ Requires Two People To Open, Packaging Reads ‘If It’s Not A Yes, It’s A No’

Argentinian sex toy company Tulipán has developed a new condom packaging method requiring two consenting parties to open it. The company launched a viral social media ad campaign for the product in late March, which will hit shelves later this year.

Tulipán created the packaging with sexual consent in mind, making it supposedly impossible to open alone and requiring two people to press all four corners of the package simultaneously for it to open. The label reads “If it’s not a yes, it’s a no.”

According to the NY Post, the company is marketing the condoms by handing out the product for free to couples in bars in Buenos Aires, then asking for reviews. Business Insider reports that, so far, feedback has been “pretty good” and the company plans to launch the product in the coming months. (RELATED: Teens Prefer Snorting Condoms To Eating Tide Pods)

Advertisements on social media demonstrate how the packaging must be open by two people.

Este pack es tan simple de abrir como entender que si no te dice que sí, es no. #PlacerConsentido pic.twitter.com/KHWyoFmg7L — Tulipán Argentina (@TulipanARG) April 3, 2019

¿Para quién es esta cajita? Para ella y él; ellas, ellos ¿Importa? Lo que vale es que ambos estén de acuerdo para abrirla. #PlacerConsentido pic.twitter.com/22n6vlg8aF — Tulipán Argentina (@TulipanARG) April 1, 2019

Joaquin Campins of BBDO, the firm currently advertising the product for Tulipán, said, “Tulipán has always spoken of safe pleasure but for this campaign we understood that we had to talk about the most important thing in every sexual relationship — pleasure is possible only if you both give your consent.”