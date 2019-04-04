Foster Friess Invites Ocasio-Cortez To Meet Individuals Who Overcame Economic Adversity And Achieved Success

Former Wyoming Gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess wrote an open letter to Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday inviting the democratic socialist to join him at an event celebrating individuals who overcame economic adversity.

“I hope you will say ‘yes’ to the invitation we sent to your office last week to be my dinner guest Friday, April 5th?” Friess asked in an op-ed published in USA Today.

The Wyoming politician invited Ocasio-Cortez to the 2019 Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans banquet where 12 new members will be honored for starting life in “humble” conditions and working hard to achieve the American dream.

“Over 100 students who receive Horatio Alger college scholarships will be in attendance. All of which overcame challenging life and economic adversity and worked hard to achieve remarkable success in their high school years,” Friess wrote. “Meeting these amazing students inspires us to remember our own humble starts and to celebrate all that is special about the unique opportunities that America provides to come from nothing and achieve success.”

Friess contended that income inequality is an “unavoidable result” when people are provided the opportunities to achieve the American dream. Referring to the country’s most valuable companies, such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft as an example of this, Friess noted that “their wealth creation should be applauded, not cursed.”

“Why scorn their success?” He asked. “Where would we be without the products, services and millions of jobs the above companies and other fine companies have created if an overbearing government stifled their initiative? The ‘opportunity economy’ of free enterprise and free markets has lifted millions of American people out of poverty, delivered cures to diseases, and created enormous innovations.”

Ocasio-Cortez has proposed radical tax hikes on the top income earners in the United States reaching “as high as 60 or 70 percent,” and promulgated left-wing talking point that wealthy Americans need to pay their “fair share.”

“What about the $410 billion of philanthropy in 2017 alone,” Friess asked. “Or the 37.3% of income taxes the top 1% pay?”

“‘Socialism,’ ‘democratic socialism,’ ‘collectivism’ or whatever statists brand government control, punishes those who work hard. Often those who are punished are those who had to overcome the greatest adversity to achieve their success,” he continued.”Socialism is not consistent with fundamental principles of human behavior. It has one critical defect: it ignores incentives. The ‘free’ stuff government offers comes with a price.”

Noting that Ocasio-Cortez herself has accomplished much despite humble beginnings, Friess pledged that she would feel comfortable at the dinner. (RELATED: Liz Cheney, Ocasio-Cortez Trade Jabs Over The History Of The US Constitution)

“I pray you will say ‘yes.’ You will feel at home and a kinship with my fellow members as you, too, embody the spirit of the American dream,” he said. “You, also have accomplished much from your humble beginnings.”

Disclosure: Friess has donated to TheDCNF in the past.

