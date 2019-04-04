Gigi Hadid Featured In Variety’s Power Of Women Group
Gigi Hadid had some interesting outfit choices for a recent Variety shoot.
The superstar model was chosen for the magazine's Power of Women group, which is all fine and dandy.
Hadid is a star; she's smart, she an interesting person, and it makes a lot of sense for her to be included. However, I'm not sure her outfit choices might have all been home runs.
They're all about bizarre, and I'm not even sure how to describe them. Take a look at them all below.
View this post on Instagram
So honored and humbled to be included in this year’s @Variety Power of Women group alongside legends @tarajiphenson @spaceykacey @bettemidler @camanpour – Thank you to Variety for celebrating women and giving us the opportunity to come together and speak about causes we are passionate about. Cant wait ! cc @unicefusa @unicef Also, huge thanks to @raminsetoodeh for a great interview ! Link in bio
What is the theme Hadid was shooting for here? Was there even a theme at all? Was she just popping off and hoping for the best?
How many times do I need to tell models that this isn't what we're down with? We want the hits! I understand taking risks, but there is always a time and a place for everything.
I’m not sure this Variety shoot was the time or the place.
View this post on Instagram
Is it the most bizarre shoot that we’ve ever seen from Hadid or other models? No, but it’s hardly what I would consider golden content.
I think you all would agree with me, too. I’m rarely wrong about these things.
View this post on Instagram
Props to Hadid for making this list from Variety, but I’m not sure I can get behind the photoshoot. Doesn’t seem like it’s something the masses are going to vibe with.