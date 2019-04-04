Gregg Popovich Gets Ejected One Minute Into Game Against The Nuggets

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich didn’t last long in a loss Wednesday night to the Denver Nuggets.

The NBA legend was tossed 63 seconds into the losing effort after getting into it with the officials. It’s not very clear what made Popovich so angry, but the announcers did allude to the fact he probably didn’t feel like he was getting his point across to the ref. (RELATED: San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Won’t Commit To Coaching Next Season)

Watch the quick ejection below.

63 seconds it took 63 seconds for Gregg Popovich to get ejected #GoSpursGo #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/A6gLbwysxN — TBN (@TBNMedia) April 4, 2019

This comes only days after the five-time champion was tossed after melting down against the Kings. Again, Popovich is on a roll the past few days.

For a coach that is known for being extremely level-headed, getting tossed twice in a matter of days isn’t an ideal look.

Pop got ejected following this questionable call pic.twitter.com/su6QuPRRal — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 1, 2019

I have no idea what has gotten into him, but I’m not exactly against this version of Pop. It’s a lot of fun to know he could get thrown out at any moment.

That’s the kind of content that we live for. We’ll have to see if he manages to stick around for longer than a minute when the Spurs play again!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter