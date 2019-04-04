Hillary Adviser Brags After Poking Fun At McConnell Disability

A former Hillary Clinton adviser is under fire for mocking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s disability.

Adam Parkhomenko, a former adviser to Clinton, mockingly posted a video of McConnell falling on stage at a speaking event. McConnell had polio as a child and still deals with symptoms of the disability today. (RELATED: Senate Republicans To Officially Use Nuclear Option To Confirm Trump Nominee)

Yesterday I posted this new found footage of Mitch McConnell standing up for America. 368,000 views overnight. Mitch McConnell does not want you to let this video get up to 1,000,000 views. pic.twitter.com/PZTGBGOrjt — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 4, 2019



“Yesterday, I posted this new found footage of Mitch McConnell standing up for America. 368,000 views overnight,” Parkhomenko said. “Mitch McConnell does not want you to let this video get up to 1,000,000 views.”

Parkhomenko faced backlash for making fun of McConnell’s illness but doubled down, saying that political disagreements justified the tweets. (RELATED: Lisa Page: Everyone At FBI Opposed Letting Hillary’s Lawyers Attend FBI Interview)

“Watching cap hill reporters run to Mitch McConnell’s defense explains how he’s been able to do all of the terrible things that he has done, including in the last 24 hours,” he said.

Weird how we never hear about McConnell’s polio when he’s trying to take away people’s healthcare or looking the other way when Rand goes anti-vaxxer. I will delete the tweet when Mitch stops trying to take away coverage from those with pre-existing conditions or…in general. https://t.co/pBMwpvU8Lm — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 4, 2019

Watching cap hill reporters run to Mitch McConnel’s defense explains how he’s been able to do all of the terrible things that he has done, including in the last 24 hours. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 4, 2019



McConnell enraged Democrats earlier this week when he led the Senate’s effort to reduce debate time for President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, citing Democratic obstruction.

Follow William Davis on Twitter