MacKenzie Bezos Takes 25% Of Amazon Stock In Finalized Divorce

MacKenzie Bezos has become an instant billionaire after finalizing her divorce Thursday with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

MacKenzie shared that the couple had submitted the final paperwork for their divorce and that she had left him with 75% of Amazon stock and gave up her voting rights for her portion of the shares. MacKenzie also gave him all interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin.

MacKenzie’s 25% of Amazon stock makes her the third richest woman in the world with $35.6 billion. She falls behind L’Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers ($49.3 billion) and Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder ($45 billion.) Jeff will remain the richest man in the world despite the big hit.

Jeff also shared a statement to Twitter in which he thanked MacKenzie for her support throughout the divorce. (RELATED: Bezos Investigated An Exposé Into His Affair And Thinks He Knows Who’s Responsible)

“In all our work together, MacKenzie’s abilities have been on full display. She has been an extraordinary partner, ally and mother. She is resourceful and brilliant and loving, and as our futures unroll, I know I’ll always be learning from her,” Jeff shared.

The Bezos’ announced they were getting a divorce in January right before news came out that Jeff was dating former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez.