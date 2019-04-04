Jussie Smollett Reportedly To Be On New Season Of ‘Empire’

“Empire” actress Taraji P. Henson confirmed Thursday that Jussie Smollett would be returning to the show for a sixth season during an appearance on ABC’s “The View.”

Henson was on “The View” to discuss her new movie, “The Best Of Enemies,” and the future of “Empire.” When asked if Smollett would be returning to the show, Henson said, “Yes.”

“I haven’t heard anything else,” Henson told the hosts.

Henson claims the show is in a hiatus currently and that the writers are putting together their vision for the next season. (RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Reacts To The News Of Jussie Smollett’s Charges Being Dropped)

Smollett was removed from the last two episodes of the fifth season of “Empire” after police accused him of faking the racist and homophobic hoax attack against himself back in January. There has not been any confirmation from Fox as to whether the show has been renewed for another season.

“I talk to Jussie all the time and he’s doing well.” Taraji P. Henson shares about life on the set of ‘Empire’ in light of the controversy surrounding Jussie Smollett: “We’re all doing well, the show is doing well.” https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/TWgpcWYnyf — The View (@TheView) April 4, 2019

Smollett originally pleaded “guilty” to 16 counts of disorderly conduct on March 14. Just a few weeks later prosecutors dropped all 16 charges against Smollett on March 27.

The writers for “Empire” and Henson both supported the charges against Smollett being dropped. As previously reported, Henson has believed Smollett is not guilty of lying the entire time.

“I’m happy the truth has finally been set free because I knew it all along,” Henson told USA Today. “We’re all happy for him, and thank God the truth prevailed.”