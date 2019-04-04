Keep Your Pet Dry In This Raincoat For Under $20

You wear a jacket when it rains, so shouldn’t your pet do the same? Introducing the Clear Waterproof Pet Hoodie the first pet raincoat. The plastic jacket is on sale for more than 50% off in the Daily Caller shop today.

This adorable clear waterproof Pet Hoodie is on sale for over 50 percent off for a limited time

A wet pooch is messy and can smell! The jacket hood fits comfortably over doggie ears. It’s available in small, medium, large, and extra large so any size pet can stay dry in the rain. Just shake off the water and hang the jacket to dry so you can use it every rainy day. The Clear Waterproof Pet Hoodie has been reduced by over $20 for a sales price of $18. Buy one for every pet in your home.

Keep your pet dry in the rain with the Clear Waterproof Pet Hoodie. The jacket is on sale for 54% off at $18 in the Daily Caller shop today.

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/mo.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop