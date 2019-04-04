Mayor Pete Is The Liberal Flavor Of The Month

Today’s show takes a new look at South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the current flavor of the month in the crowded Democratic field.

We also discuss former Vice President Joe Biden’s non-apology, 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s support of reparations and another weak New York Times “scoop.”

Listen to the show:

The liberal media has a new favorite candidate in the Democratic field. After fawning over California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris and Beto, they’re now showering their love onto Mayor Buttigieg.

But what does Mayor Pete — as they call him because they can’t pronounce his name — stand for? It’s tough to know exactly because his website doesn’t have anything beyond a bio, a web store and a “donate” button. It doesn’t matter, though, because he’s the flavor of the month.

He also has no idea what the word “freedom” means. We have the audio.

Turns out, Mayor Pete is just like everyone else running for the nomination: a down-the-line liberal. The whole field stands for the same left-wing things, making their primary a vote about the wrapping paper since the contents of every box are the same.

With that in mind, some liberals are wondering if Buttigieg, who is gay, can really qualify as a discriminated-against minority because he’s white, well educated and grew up in a well-to-do family. Intersectionality is that stupid, and we get into all of it.

Democrats scramble to kiss Al Sharpton’s ring at his National Action Network’s annual conference, ignoring his storied past as a race-baiter, liar and fraud. But the conference did accomplish one thing: it got Beto to take a firm stand on an issue. The former Texas rep., speaking to a black audience, came out in favor of reparations for slavery. Pandering makes for good politics on the left, apparently.

Handsy Joe Biden released a video sort of apologizing for his history of unwanted touching of women, though he didn’t actually apologize in it. Will that be enough to stop the bleeding? We discuss and play exclusive outtakes from the video’s recording.

Hollywood celebrities are upset with the state of Georgia’s new abortion law. Nearly 100 “celebrities,” a handful of whom you’ve likely heard of, vow to not work in the state unless the law is defeated. What they don’t say is why they’re filming in Georgia in the first place, and it’s not because the sun shines brighter than it does in California.

It’s because productions save a ton of money on taxes — the same reason they film so much in Canada. They could just put their money where their mouths are and film where they live, lead by example and pay the higher taxes they advocate for everyone else to pay, but they won’t do that.

Democrats, desperate for any kinds of scandal involving the president, are now seeking six years worth of tax returns in the hope of damaging information. They won’t get them, but they will get glowing media coverage for trying.

In a game of telephone that just a few years ago would not have passed muster with editors, the New York Times has itself a scoop: someone told someone that someone else heard from some people on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team weren’t happy with the summary of Mueller’s report to the Attorney General. Yes, it’s that crazy and we break it all down.

We discuss all this and a lot more on today’s show.

