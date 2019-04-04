Migos Appears In Mountain Dew ‘Game Of Thrones’ Commercial

Mountain Dew recently dropped an awesome “Game of Thrones” commercial, and it featured popular rap trio Migos.

The soda company has jumped into “GoT” frenzy with great results so far. They started with “A Can Has No Name,” which features a can that displays Arya’s kill list when it gets cold. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Now, they dropped a video of several celebrities humming the theme song from the HBO hit show, and Migos dropped a hot verse in the video.

Watch the incredible ad below. It doesn’t disappoint at all.

We have to now make this the official song for the show, right? I mean, why not? That was a banger once Migos entered the scene. (RELATED: Did Kit Harington Accidentally Release Major ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Spoiler About Jon Snow?)

If you blasted that song in a club, people would lose their minds. Lose their minds, I tell you!

April 14 really can’t get here fast enough. I think the internet might cease to exist with how many people will be streaming on HBO GO.

It’s going to be absolutely epic. Bring on the blood! Bring on the suspense! Bring on the chaos! I can’t wait. I might have to lock myself in a room for the entire next week to prepare.

Let’s get after it!

