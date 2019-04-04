Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Nipsey Hussle Charged With Murder

The man who allegedly shot and killed American rapper Nipsey Hussle was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors filed charges against alleged shooter Eric Holder on Thursday before he was set to appear in Los Angeles court. Holder has not entered a plea yet and it is unclear if he has an attorney, according to the Associated Press. He could face life in prison if convicted.

As previously reported, Holder has been accused of shooting Hussle and two other men outside of Hussle’s clothing store before fleeing the scene on March 31. Hussle died at the hospital while the other men were just treated for injuries. Holder was arrested Wednesday in the LA area. (RELATED: Police Identify Nipsey Hussle’s Suspected Killer)

The rapper and Holder knew each other and had some kind of dispute the day before police said. The two had multiple conversations outside of the store before Holder returned with a gun.

In the days following Hussle’s death, fans gathered outside his store where the shooting took place to pay their respects. The scene turned chaotic Monday after loud noises made people think there had been gunshots.

Hussle was a beloved member of the community and was engaged to actress Lauren London.