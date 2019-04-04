Pitzen Or Hoax? Boy Who Disappeared In 2011 Allegedly Escaped From Kidnappers

Illinois boy Timmothy Pitzen went missing for eight years and may have been found Wednesday, according to authorities who are scrambling to confirm the boy’s identity.

A boy appeared in Newport, Kentucky, claiming he is now 14-year-old Pitzen.

Newport resident Sharon Hall told CNN she noticed a “fidgety” boy wandering around and a neighbor’s daughter called the police. The boy told her he had been running for about two hours, CNN reported. He also had bruises and scrapes on his face, according to witnesses.

Police and the FBI are investigating the boy’s claim to determine whether he is in fact Pitzen and will test his DNA, The New York Times reported Thursday. They are also searching for the men the boy described as his longtime captors.

The boy told police he escaped from a Red Roof Inn in Ohio from kidnappers who held him captive for seven years, according to a police report.

The men have bodybuilder-like physiques and tattoos, according to the boy’s description. One man has a snake tattoo on his arm and the other has a spiderweb tattoo on his neck, the boy said, CNN reported.

The men are white and drive a Ford SUV, the boy said.

“It could be Pitzen,” an Aurora, Illinois, Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Bill Rowley, said according to The NYT. “It could be a hoax.”

WATCH:

The news comes after Amy Fry-Pitzen was last seen in 2011 taking her son out of his elementary school in Aurora and driving to a water park for a supposed day of fun. Soon after, her body was found in a motel room with an alleged suicide note that said her boy was in loving hands. “You will never find him,” the note also said, The NYT reported. (RELATED: Remains Of Child Found At New Mexico ‘Jihadi’ Compound Are Confirmed To Be Missing Boy From Georgia)

Pitzen was last seen at a water park in Wisconsin, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The boy’s family searched for him for years to no avail, according to CNN.

“We still have no confirmation of the identity of the person located, but hope to have something later this afternoon or early this evening,” police said in a Thursday morning statement, according to The NYT.

The FBI is working on the case with help from local authorities.

Follow Grace on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.