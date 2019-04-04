REPORT: Jorge Masvidal And Ben Askren Will Fight At UFC 239

UFC 239 will apparently feature a major fight between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren.

ESPN reported the following Wednesday night:

A highly anticipated welterweight fight between Masvidal and Ben Askren is expected to be finalized shortly for UFC 239 in Las Vegas on July 6, sources told ESPN. The UFC was originally hoping to book the fight for UFC 238 on June 8 in Chicago, however, the date didn’t work out for Masvidal, so he countered with UFC 239 and Askren, and eventually the UFC, agreed.

I love this news. I'm a big Askren fan, and it's not just because he has deep ties to the state of Wisconsin. It's because he's one of the funniest guys in the UFC.

His trash talking and entire demeanor is entertaining as all hell. He knows exactly who he is and he doesn't try to be something else.

Like all good Midwestern folks, he's entirely authentic and that's why he has so many fans.

As for Masvidal, that guy is unpredictable and known for not exactly having great control over his emotions. Let’s not forget that moments after knocking out Darren Till, he decided to get into an altercation with Leon Edwards.

Not the most level-headed behavior that we’ve ever seen out of pro athletes.

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show pic.twitter.com/kYEkWxN8Io — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 16, 2019

I think it’s safe to assume that I’ll be cheering hard for Askren when this fight goes down July 6. Who wouldn’t be?

He’s unlike any UFC fighter we’ve seen before. He’s a comedy act who fights for a living. What more could you want? It’s awesome.

It should be a great one, and major props to Dana White for getting this fight set up. If Askren pulls off the win, he’s going to skyrocket up the ranks of the UFC, which is exactly what I’m hoping happens.

