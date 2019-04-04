Taylor Swift Responds After ‘Getaway’ Car Crashes Into Gate Of Her Home

Taylor Swift had a rather cheeky response after a “getaway” car crashed into the gate of her Rhode Island beach home earlier this week.

“Nothing good starts in a getaway car,” the 29-year-old singer shared along with a shrugging emoji in response to Entertainment Tonight-Canada’s Instagram post about the crash, per a Comments By Celebs screenshot Wednesday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift]s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Apr 3, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT

As Fox News noted, one of the star’s many hit songs, “Getaway Car” most likely inspired the comment. The song kicks off with the lyric, “No, nothing good starts in a getaway car,” which is repeated a few more times throughout the hit. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Mom Takes Stand In Groping Trial)

The comment comes following reports earlier in the week, in which police said that the pursuit reached up to speeds of 65 mph in the early morning hours Tuesday. It ended in Westerly, Rhode Island, after the driver crashed into the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s main entrance gate of her beachfront property.

Police said the car – reportedly stolen from Connecticut – was going about 35 mph when it hit the wall outside Swift’s home and ricocheted into the gate.

All three people in the car – a 19-year-old driver, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy – were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A fourth person, 18, fled on foot but was captured a short time later.