Netflix Releases The Trailer For ‘The Society’

Netflix released the trailer for the series “The Society” Thursday.

The plot of the show from the streaming giant, according to the YouTube description, is: “A group of teenagers struggles to survive after they’re mysteriously transported to a replica of their wealthy town with no trace of their parents.” (RELATED: Netflix Streams 164.8 Million Hours Of Video Every Day)

Judging from the trailer, this is going to be a very interesting series. It looks like a bunch of idiot kids who think they know how to handle things, and stuff clearly goes to hell very quickly.

Give it a watch below:

Netflix just keeps making bangers and I’m here for every single second of it. This looks like a fascinating concept. Can you imagine how quickly society would go to hell if teenagers were in charge?

It would unravel in a matter of days. Saying it could be fine for even a matter of days might be an overstatement.

It looks like the people with the guns are going to set the rules. That’s pretty realistic because that’s exactly how it works in the real world.

The people with the firearms dictate how pretty much everything goes. Have the guns, make the rules. It’s a pretty concrete standard.

You can catch all the episodes May 10.

