Trump Trolls Joe Biden With Meme After Allegations Of Creepy Behavior

President Donald Trump trolled former Vice President Joe Biden with a video meme of the politician harassing himself while apologizing for his behavior.

Four women came forward in various media outlets in recent days to relay stories of times when Biden made them feel uncomfortable and engaged in overfamiliar behavior.

Photos of Biden’s conduct with women he does not know have been an internet sensation for years, and the accusations against him have spawned a public conversation about acceptable behavior in public. (RELATED: Woman In Infamous ‘Misleading’ Biden Photo Defends Former Vice President)

Trump mocked Biden in similar refrain in recent days, saying:

“I felt like Joe Biden,” Donald Trump joked, retelling a time he wanted to hug and kiss a general after being told the military could defeat ISIS far ahead of schedule pic.twitter.com/UK0W0bWLgV — POLITICO (@politico) April 3, 2019

The video doctored as a meme was originally issued as an apology from the former Vice President Wednesday afternoon. Biden is likely to announce that he will seek the presidency against Trump in 2020 and apologized for his conduct saying:

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

Despite the accusations of inappropriate conduct towards women in public, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is standing by him. “I don’t think it’s disqualifying,” Pelosi said, adding some advice that “he has to understand in the world that we’re in now that people’s space is important to them, and what’s important is how they receive it and not necessarily how you intended it.”

Biden, however, has yet to receive defense from former President Barack Obama or former first lady Michelle Obama.