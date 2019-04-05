Final Four Tickets Cost As Little As $400

You can get tickets to the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota for a shockingly low price.

Tickets to all three games cost as little as $400 total on SeatGeek with fees included. Yes, you can see the semi-finals between Michigan State/Texas Tech and Virginia/Auburn and the title game for only $400.

If you’re a basketball fan cheering for any of these teams, I really don’t understand how you don’t go with ticket prices so low. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Basketball (@michiganstatebasketball) on Apr 1, 2019 at 8:38am PDT

I have to imagine these ticket prices would be sky high if Kentucky and Duke hadn’t been beat. There’s no chance in hell you could get them for this cheap if those two powerhouses were playing instead of Auburn and Texas Tech.

Yet, that’s why we play the game. We play the game because anything can happen, and both teams got bounced in the Elite 8 in phenomenal matchups.

Again, if you’re a fan of any of the remaining teams or just in the area, it’d be the easiest $400 ever to spend. I wouldn’t even hesitate.

The money would be out of my wallet so fast that your head would be spinning.

What’s good for the consumer isn’t always great for the people selling the product, and I have to imagine the ticket sellers aren’t pleased at all.

Oh well! Nothing is going to change at this point. Tune in Saturday night on CBS to watch all the action.

