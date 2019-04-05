Poll: 68% Disagree With Warren’s Plan To Break Up Big Tech Companies

Nearly 68% disagree with Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s plan to break up big tech companies and think that such decisions should be made by the free market, according to an NBC News poll released Friday.

Americans were much more divided when asked if they agreed with the principle behind Warren‘s push. Only 50% opposed her, compared to 47% who supported the effort, the rest remained undecided in the poll. Although people didn’t agree that the government needed to intervene to break up big tech companies, only 36% were satisfied with the current level of federal oversight of companies like Facebook. (RELATED: Rick Perry Goes Nuclear On Elizabeth Warren)

Watch live as I discuss my new plan to #BreakUpBigTech. https://t.co/NL4ar83xsH — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 9, 2019

The poll also revealed that there was no partisan correlation between results, meaning those who were dissatisfied with the current state of affairs could be either Democrat or Republican, and voters who identified with both parties asserted any solution needed to be market-driven.

NBC News and the Wall Street Journal surveyed 1000 adults over the phone from March 23 through March 27, and the poll carried a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points in either direction.

“That is the problem with America today, we have these giant tech companies that think they rule the earth,” Warren said in March when she first proposed the policy. “They think they can come to towns and bully everyone into doing what they want, they think they can scoop up all of our personal data and sell it to whoever they want for whatever purposes. They think they can run their business to just roll right over every small business, every entrepreneur, every startup that might threaten their position.”

“Let me tell you this, I want a government that isn’t here to work for giant tech companies, I want a government that’s here to work for the people. It is time to break up America’s tech giants.”