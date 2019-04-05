Afternoon Mirror: Enemy Edition #1

Quote of the Day:

“I want you to know, I had permission to hug Lonnie.”

— Ex-Veep Joe Biden jokes to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers at the Washington Hilton. Lonnie Stephenson is the union prez. He is male. (RELATED: CNN Panel Chides Biden For Touching Jokes)

Mood: Dark and gloomy.

Journo says Trump is the same as he ever was

“I don’t get this idea that Trump is somehow degenerating mentally. He seems exactly the same as ever.” — John Podhoretz on March 20. This was before he threw himself off Twitter.

Rosie is reveling in the Mueller report

“400 pages … goose cooked #removeTrump.” — Rosie O’Donnell.

Alec Baldwin weighs in on AG William Barr

“Barr has a choice. End his career like Condoleeza Rice and Colin Powell, falling on your sword while lying to cover up corrupt policies and undo your whole reputation. Or, at the very least, release the report to closed committees in Congress.” — Alec Baldwin, actor and Trump impersonator, SNL.

Rudy Giuliani reps Trump for free

“While representing Trump for free, Rudy Giuliani travels the world consulting, giving speeches, and building his brand.” — Jennifer Epstein, White House reporter, Bloomberg News. She links to a story about Rudy’s finances.

Congressman shoves a reporter in the Capitol

“Rep. @DonYoungAK just physically shoved me and told me to get out of his way ‘damnit’ as I was trying to interview another lawmaker outside the door of the House chamber.” — Melanie Zanona, congressional reporter, Politico, at 8:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Politico‘s John Bresnahan remarked, “Unacceptable.”

By 10:12 a.m. Rep. Young apologized: “Don Young has called me to personally apologize, which I accepted and very much appreciate. Told him we were just trying to do our jobs (which he said he understood)!”

Ahem, Trump’s ‘reign?’

“‘Brian Kilmeade, ending a @foxandfriends interview with @PressSec Sarah Sanders, says this morning that @realDonaldTrump will be ‘at the border tomorrow, looking at the beginning of the wall that was built under his reign.’ His reign?” — David Martosko, U.S. editor, Daily Mail.

Gossip Roundup

Mick Jagger is doing OK post surgery. Here.

Ex-NBCer Mark Halperin talks to “hundreds of women” to learn that it’s not a good idea to allegedly masturbate at the office. He wants to keep learning. (RELATED: Mark Halperin Breaks His Silence)

Lauren Sanchez files for divorce so she can date Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, the horniest man who ever lived. Bezos settled his divorce this week for a mere $36 billion. Here.

Ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) must register as a sex offender for a minimum of 20 years. He’s scheduled to be released from prison on May 14. — ABC7.