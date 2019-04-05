Avicii’s Family To Release New Album After The One Year Anniversary Of His Death

If you’re a fan of the late Swiss DJ Avicii, then you’re in luck.

The family of the famous DJ, whose legal name was Tim Berling, has decided to release an album of Avicii’s recorded music this summer, according to a Friday Page Six report. Avicii committed suicide last year; he was 28.

“When Tim Berling passed away April 20, 2018, he was close to completing an album. He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music,” his team said in a statement. “The songwriters that Tim was collaborating with on this album have continued the process to get as close to his vision as possible.”

His family had originally decided not to release the music but have since changed their mind. (RELATED: Superstar DJ Dead At 28)

View this post on Instagram Studiomode A post shared by Avicii (@avicii) on Feb 15, 2018 at 9:50am PST

“Since Tim’s passing, the family has decided not to keep the music locked away — instead, they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world,” the statement continued.

The full album titled “Tim” will be released in June of 2019, but the single “SOS” will be released April 10.

Avicii’s family said proceeds from the album sales will go to the Tim Berling Foundation, which they created after his death to focus on mental illness and suicide prevention.