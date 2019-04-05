Charlize Theron Says She’s ‘Shockingly Available’ And Just Waiting For Someone To ‘Step Up’

Charlize Theron made it quite clear that her dating life is suffering greatly and shared that she’s “shockingly available” if someone would just “grow a pair.”

"I've been single for ten years. It's not a long shot," the 43-year-old actress shared with Entertainment Tonight Thursday. "Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up."

“I’m shockingly available,” she added.

Seth Rogen, her co-star in the upcoming film “Long Shot,” who was also in the ET interview, confirmed. “She’s out there,” he said.

"I have made it pretty clear," the "Atomic Blonde" star replied.

The promotion for her latest film has not been as smooth as others. She shared a post on Instagram Thursday after a puppy-filled interview with Rogen went very wrong.

She captioned the post simply, “A puppy bit my boob off. How’s your Monday going?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Apr 1, 2019 at 2:16pm PDT

In the same interview, the “Monster” star made it clear that while she did suffer an injury, she will be all right.

“By the way, my kids actually did think it was off and then asked many questions afterward,” Theron shared. “It’s damaged … there’s damage. There is damage in this area, yes. But I still love the puppy and the puppy should find a good home, and I don’t blame the puppy. I blame my boob.”

“Long Shot” hits theaters May 3.