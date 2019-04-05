Former AAF Coach David Lee Says He’s ‘Hoping And Praying’ Johnny Manziel Gets Another NFL Shot

Johnny Manziel’s former quarterback coach David Lee thinks he’s ready to play in the NFL again.

Lee, who didn’t even have the Heisman winner on the Jets draft board, was Johnny Football’s coach with the Memphis Express before the league was ended, which resulted in him coaching him for two short weeks. That was still apparently enough time to prove Manziel has enough to play at the highest level of football. (RELATED: Alliance Of American Football Suspending Operations)

Lee told the Toronto Sun the following in a piece published Thursday:

I’m hoping and praying he gets another chance. My short experience with him was tremendous … I really, really like Johnny as a person. Boy, he’s got a fire in his heart. He loves football. Gosh, he loves it. And he wants to be good … He had been through hell and back from the time he left Texas A&M until the time he rolled into Memphis.

Lee also said that he would absolutely encourage an NFL team to pick him up if asked, and that he’s a more refined pocket passer now.

This is exactly what needs to happen in order for Manziel to get back into the NFL. The first call teams are going to make will be to his former coaches. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Throws For 48 Yards, Rushes For 20 In AAF Debut)

If a guy like Lee, who wouldn’t draft him out of college, is now singing his praises, then NFL teams are going to be much more likely to take a chance on him.

I really hope he does make it back, too. Manziel, despite his off-the-field issues in the past, is incredibly exciting to watch on the field.

He’s pure electricity with the ball. You have no idea what he’s going to do, and watching him take off running is awesome.

It’s the skill set that made him a star at Texas A&M.

It’s #ComebackSZN, and we’re all cheering for Johnny.

