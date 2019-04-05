Actor Dean Cain Speaks Out After Hollywood Hates On Georgia Heartbeat Bill

Actor Dean Cain appeared on “Fox & Friends” Friday to comment on Hollywood’s backlash against Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law.

Protesting celebrities were led by actress Alyssa Milano, as they threatened to boycott the entire state of Georgia if the bill passed. The law would ban abortion after a fetal heart beat is detected, which is usually around six weeks.

“The hubris of Hollywood to say to a sovereign state like Georgia, and say you guys have to follow our beliefs on abortion or whatever it happens to be, is ridiculous,” Cain said.

“There’s a reason the 10th amendment exists. There’s a reason that those powers are not enumerated in the Constitution, specifically for the federal government. They’re given to the state’s rights. And Hollywood … they have enough in hubris to say ‘no. You should believe our beliefs.'”

Cain said it was a mistake for Hollywood to dictate moral terms to the rest of the country and cited his film “Gosnell” as example of liberal bias. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Pushes Back Against Georgia’s Heartbeat Bill)

“For Hollywood to tell Georgian voters what their values should be on abortion is a huge mistake and I think it’s a giant overstep but, you know, it’s Hollywood. And Hollywood has done that before,” he said.

“[Gosnell] would induce live abortions and then he would snip the spinal cord of the fetuses,” Cain added. “A viable alive child. And he’s in jail for life for that. But the way abortion laws have been going lately, I think he believes he’s going to get out. Because even though what he did was so far and above and beyond, he may be the greatest serial killer of all time.”

