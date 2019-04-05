Hasselbeck and Walters Fought Over The Pill

Former Fox & Friends host Elisabeth Hasselbeck recently appeared on ABC’s The View to discuss her new book, Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom.

Her interview was dotted with talk of “God” and forgiveness. Her every other word seemed to be “God.” Hasselback laughed as she made Joy Behar uncomfortable with her spiritual banter.

She had previously vowed that she’d never return to The View to push a book. But self-promotion being what it is, an author has to sell books.

A new video making the rounds has Hasselback quitting the show during a “Hot Topics” commercial break in 2006 in which she vented loudly to Behar about the horrible Barbara Walters.

At the time, Hasselbeck was fuming after Walters “reprimanded” her on air about her views about an FDA proposal to make the morning-after pill readily available to the public. Hasselbeck is pro-life while most of the other co-hosts are pro-choice. On that day, there was no talk of “God.” Instead, it was, “What the f**k?” and, “F**k that.” Hasselbeck threatened to quit on the spot.

In the clip, first reported by Variety, Behar strongly sympathized with Hasselbeck and tried to calm her down. (RElATED: The View’s Lost Love: Michael Avenatti)

We know about the day Hasselback nearly quit thanks to a new tell-all book about the show’s vicious behind-the-scenes squabbles over the years — Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Story Inside “The View” by Ramin Setoodeh. we now know more than we probably ever wanted to know about Walters the bully and Rosie O’Donnell, the overly sensitive bigmouth. (RELATED: Which Host Of ‘The View’ Are You? Take The Quiz)

Ultimately, Executive producer Bill Geddie saved the day and talked Hasselbeck back from The View‘s edge.

ABC’s “The View” fired Hasselbeck in 2013. At the time, she was distraught.

She now sees getting canned as a blessing in disguise.