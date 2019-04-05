HBO Releases New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Preview

HBO dropped a new “Game of Thrones” Season Eight preview on Twitter Friday.

With the show returning next Sunday, people everywhere are excited and amped to begin the final season of the hit show. The latest preview is every bit as chilling as you’d expect. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Tyrion can be seen pleading for unity as they fight the Night King and the army of the undead, Jon Snow and Daenerys are shown in an intense moment together, and impending doom lingers throughout the short video.

Give it a watch below:

We must fight together now, or die. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Orp72rTcM8 — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 5, 2019

How could you watch the video above and not be incredibly excited for the show to return? It’s not possible. Anybody with a pulse is juiced as all hell right now. (RELATED: Did Kit Harington Accidentally Release Major ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Spoiler About Jon Snow?)

Only nine more days. Nine more days! It really can’t get here fast enough. Every single thing that we’ve seen so far has been incredible.

Every single person I know that is a “GoT” fan has been talking about it nonstop. The topic literally dominates pretty much all entertainment-related conversations I have these days.

Why wouldn’t it? It’s the most anticipated TV show season premiere in the history of television. It’s completely taken over the culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Feb 6, 2019 at 11:00am PST

Tune in April 14. It’s going to be absolutely epic. I can promise you that much.

