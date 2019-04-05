Joe Biden Got Permission This Time

Your first name

Former Vice President Joe Biden, under fire following allegations of inappropriate touching, wants to make clear that he plans to get permission from now on.

“By the way, he gave me permission to touch him,” Biden said Friday after hugging a boy while speaking at an electrical worker’s conference.

Biden has been accused by multiple women of making them feel uncomfortable, including former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores.

Does this mean Biden is being more careful now?

Watch the video and chime in with your thoughts in the comment section below.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow William Davis on Twitter