Kim Kardashian Reveals Plans For A ‘CBD-Themed’ Baby Shower For Baby Number Four

Kim Kardashian has revealed her baby shower plans for her fourth little one.

Kadashian plans to have a CBD-themed baby shower to relax everyone before the baby’s arrival, according to a report published Friday by E! News.

“This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like, CBD-themed baby shower. I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we’re going to have a drink at this baby shower- we’re not pregnant,” Kardashian told E!

“This is the massages for all, like just meditation, calm before the storm baby shower,” she continued. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Admits She’s ‘Freaking Out’ About Baby No. 4)

CBD is the chemical compound found in cannabis plants. It helps give a relaxing feeling without the mind-altering effects of marijuana, according to HealthLine.

Kardashian revealed she has been having anxiety about the new baby during Sunday’s premiere of the new “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” season. Kardashian and her husband Kanye West announced they were expecting their fourth child via surrogacy in January.

Kardashian believes a baby shower is beneficial for her kids, so that they know a baby is actually coming despite her not being pregnant herself.

“They actually saw that it was like, ‘A new baby is coming.’ They got so excited for Chi to come that way, seeing everyone was coming to celebrate the baby, so I’m actually really doing it for them,” Kardashian said.