Packers CEO Reportedly Told Aaron Rodgers ‘Don’t Be The Problem’ With Head Coach Matt LaFleur

Packers CEO Mark Murphy apparently had some good advice for Aaron Rodgers when it came to dealing with new head coach Matt LaFleur.

Rodgers’ relationship with former head coach Mike McCarthy has been in the news lately, and pretty much none of it has been good.

In fact, I’d make the argument it’s all been awful coverage. The two men sound like they absolutely despise each other. Murphy reportedly seems to have eliminated any margin of error for his star quarterback. (RELATED: Mike McCarthy Encouraged Aaron Rodgers To Call His Mother)

According to Bleacher Report Thursday, he told Rodgers “don’t be the problem” when it comes to the new head coach.

The same report indicated that Murphy reportedly told his superstar player that the team was behind LaFleur and that he was “tired of the diva stuff.”

If that doesn’t sum up somebody’s feelings, then I really have no idea what will. The fact he apparently had to verbalize to Rodgers that he shouldn’t be the problem tells you everything you need to know.

The circus in Green Bay sounds like it’s coming to an end, and the behavior from the team’s best player sounds like it won’t be tolerated much longer.

Good. You can’t let the inmates run the asylum. You just can’t. Personally, I just hope the downfall in Green Bay never ends, but it sounds like Murphy is drawing a line in the sand.

If that doesn’t fix things, then nothing will.

