Massachusetts Allocates Funds Supplementing Planned Parenthood Losses

The state of Massachusetts has approved funding to compensate abortion providers for the possible loss of federal contributions due to changes in federal policy.

This legislation responds to a new rule under the Trump administration that prohibits federally funded family planning offices from sharing space with an abortion provider.

The law approves $8 million in funding to prepare for the potential loss of federal support under Title X, the Associated Press reported.

Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the bill “ensures women’s health providers across Massachusetts will continue to have access to these critical funds.” Prior to reaching the governor’s desk, the measure received wide support from the Democratic-led state legislature.

In 2017, Maryland passed a similar law, predicting the Trump administration rule, that allocated funding to protect Planned Parenthood, which became law when Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan refused to veto the bill.

Dr. Jennifer Childs-Roshak, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, believes that a loss of federal funding could affect more than 75,000 women. (RELATED: PLANNED PARENTHOOD REVEALS HOW MUCH MORE TAXPAYERS GAVE THEM IN 2018)

“The Trump/Pence administration is obsessed with Planned Parenthood, and not in a good way,” Childs-Roshak said. “They are obsessed with abortion.”

Pro-life advocates supported the new rule under the Trump administrating, with many arguing that the funds were a back channel to finance Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinics.

Massachusetts is part of a coalition of 20 other states that are challenging the rule and its changes to Title X.

You can follow Connor on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.