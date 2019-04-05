Former Memphis Express Quarterback Brandon Silvers Will Work Out For NFL Teams

The AAF may not be a thing anymore, but former Memphis Express quarterback Brandon Silvers will get his NFL shot.

Silvers was spinning it for the Express and doing it in impressive fashion before the league was suddenly thrown in the trash. (RELATED: Alliance Of American Football Suspending Operations)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Silvers (@bsilv_12) on Mar 25, 2019 at 10:25am PDT

For those of you who don’t already know, the Express were in the news nonstop because they scooped up Johnny Manziel. But while Johnny Football may have been on the team, it was Silvers who was playing incredibly well when the sports world was watching.

According to Adam Schefter, he’ll work out for the Jets and Vikings at some point next week.

Former Memphis Express QB Brandon Silvers of the AAF is scheduled to work out next week for the Jets and Vikings, per source. More NFL action for the AAF. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2019

It’s almost like the idea of a minor league to showcase players and give them another shot is a genius idea.

If only we had a league that did such a thing. Oh, wait, we did, up until a few days ago when the AAF was shuttered.

Good for Silvers for keeping his NFL dream alive. It’s a damn shame that the once-upon- a-time promising league is over. I watched him take a decent amount of snaps, and he’s very solid.

I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he stuck around with an NFL team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Silvers (@bsilv_12) on Mar 24, 2019 at 1:08pm PDT

It’ll be interesting to see how many of these guys make the NFL. I’m guessing that at least a few stick around for a bit. They played eight weeks of games, and that should be enough film to evaluate the guys at the top for potential spots.

