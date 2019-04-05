Nearly Natural Artificial Decorative Flowers Are On Sale For Up To 60 Percent Off
Anne Kocsis | Contributor
Easter is only a few weeks away and it is a great time to remember your loved ones with flowers. Did you know you can order real and artificial flowers in vases from Amazon? They have a huge selection at lower than florist prices. Everyone likes to receive flowers. Check out all the options Amazon has to offer.
1. Nearly Natural’s Bromeliad arrangement is a beautiful tropical plant with large lush green and red leaves. It stands 12 inches high and 11 inches wide in a modern glass vase. The Bromeliad stands in neutral colored pebbles cemented in a a clear gel that gives the illusion of water. Per reviews, the low maintenance plant looks and feels like a real Bromeliad. The arrangement retails for $49.99, but Amazon has it available in time for Easter at 58% off the regular price. You can order one today for only $20.99.
2. Nearly Natural’s Silk Orchidsits in an oval glass vase that is 4 inches wide by 4 inches tall. This stunning arrangement is 20 inches tall and would look great in any home or office setting. The white flowers and green leaves are supported by lush river rocks and clear gel liquid, allowing them to hold their shape for ever. Reviewers admire how pretty and realistic the flowers look. The Dancing Lady Orchid plant retails for $64.95, but you can get it today for a 48% discount. Amazon has it on sale now for only $33.85.
3. Nearly Natural Rose 7 Maiden Haircomes in a decorative unbreakable floral planter. This exquisite display is 13 inches high and 14 inches wide. It contains roses in full bloom seated in faux maiden hair fern leaves. This gorgeous arrangement comes in six colors and is rated 4.1 out of 5 stars. Choose from blooms in burgundy, red, peach, light pink, dark pink, or white. These flowers will beautify any space. Per the reviews, it is the perfect size for a coffee table. The roses regularly retail for $44.99. Right now, you can take advantage of a 34% off discount. Amazon has these arrangements on sale today for $29.89, plus free shipping.
