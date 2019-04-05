Rams Coach Sean McVay’s Home Burglarized, Valuables Taken

Rams head coach Sean McVay and his wife’s home was burglarized Thursday night.

Three men wearing hoodies broke into McVay’s Los Angeles home and left with valuables, law enforcement sources told TMZ. The men stole $20,000 worth of jewelry and expensive purses after smashing the glass in the back door of the home.

Nobody was home at the time of the break in, but McVay’s home security system alerted police to the intruders. In addition to the stolen items, TMZ says there was damage done to the house that is still being assessed. (RELATED: Photo Of Sean McVay Causes Social Media Firestorm)

McVay lives with his girlfriend Veronika Khomyn. Police are attempting to identify the burglars using video footage from McVay’s security cameras along with footage from neighbor’s houses.

McVay isn’t the only one from the Rams organization who has had their house broken into. Wide receiver Robert Woods had his home broken into back in September of 2018 during a Thursday Night Football game. Items were also stolen from his vehicle. (RELATED: Los Angeles Rams Announce Some Bad News About Star Player. Fans Won’t Be Happy At All)

Burglaries are common for pro athletes in LA and TMZ reported that law enforcement officials believe that thieves target the athletes’ homes.