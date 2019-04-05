Scaramucci: Trump Lies ‘Because It’s Fun’

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci asserted that President Donald Trump lies because it’s fun to get a reaction from the media, in a Friday morning interview on CNN’s “New Day.”

“Dial down the lying, you said, in October of 2018, has he dialed down the lying?” CNN Host John Berman asked.

“No, he’s very consistent, he’s probably consistent over the last 40 years in terms of the ways he frames narratives in a story,” Scaramucci answered. “He does it because it’s fun, and he also does it because he likes the fact that you guys are talking about it. At the end of the day, for him, he’s figured out that there’s a very large group of people inside of our population that when he does it, and the media talks about it, they laugh.” (RELATED: Trump ‘Is Not A Racist’: The Mooch Claps Back At Old Friend Michael Cohen)

Scaramucci recently told MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt that the president needed to tone down the rhetoric if he wanted to win the 2020 presidential election.

“The President won last time with a lot of bellicosity. But I think the bellicosity now is wearing thin,” he said in March. “I’ve said consistently to the president and others if he tones it down a little on Twitter, his ratings go up, . . . . We’re all entitled to our opinion. . . . If he wants to win this time, I think it’s a different path.”

The former White House official is right about news coverage. CNN recently dedicated an entire segment to Trump’s “lies” on the “Situation Room.”

Scaramucci appeared on CNN in October and discussed whether or not the president enjoys lying.

“I think he does (know he’s lying). I think he likes it. I think he likes the fact that people are talking about him, and I think that he likes the fact that it’s like taking my finger and putting it in one of the two eyes that you like on your face,” he said.

Scaramucci then spoke directly to the president: “Nobody should lie, but you’re a politician now, and they lie when their lips are moving so all these people lie, but you should probably dial down the lying because you don’t need to, and you’re doing a great job for the country so dial that down and you’ll be doing a lot better.”