Scarborough Steamrolls Over Mika’s Attempt To #MeToo Donald Trump

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski started in on President Donald Trump on Friday — but her co-host and husband, Joe Scarborough, appeared to blow her off.

Interesting ???????? Mika Brzezinski considered sharing a story about an “unbelievably inappropriate hug” from Donald Trump when he was on set. Joe Scarborough didn’t seem hot on the idea pic.twitter.com/jO1cFCi3Pq — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 5, 2019

During a discussion about former Vice President Joe Biden and claims that he behaved inappropriately with women, Scarborough appeared to be referencing Trump’s infamous “Acess Hollywood” audio when he argued, “Trump is actually mocking Joe Biden for hugging people … when he actually abused — ”

Brzezinski interrupted, talking over him and saying, “It kind of makes me want to tell the story about Trump’s unbelievably inappropriate hug in our studio.”

“Well, yeah,” Scarborough shrugged and immediately went back to his own point. “Donald Trump bragged about abusing women, physically assaulting women because he was famous.”

Trump recently responded to the accusations against Biden by making a doctored video of the former vice president’s apology.

Biden hit right back, saying, “I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always.”

I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always. https://t.co/j7wh3opXOv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 4, 2019

Brzezinski has defended Biden since the accusations first began rolling in, arguing that at least for some, they are politically motivated. (RELATED: Mika Brzezinski Has A History Of Defending Democrats Who ‘Behave Inappropriately’)

Biden has said on several occasions that his goal was always to foster human connection and communication and never to make anyone feel uncomfortable.

