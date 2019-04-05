REVIEW: New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Dirt, Dirt, Gucci’ Is Excellent

The latest episode of “SEAL Team” on CBS was great.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

I had a feeling that “Dirt, Dirt, Gucci” was going to be outstanding from the first moment that I saw the preview. A mission to the Philippines that was supposed to be easy going sideways and Chinese special forces getting involved? Sign me up. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team‘ Star Max Thieriot Discusses Season 2, Teases Some ‘Great Action’ In Coming Episodes)

What was supposed to be a simple training mission turned into a major situation after it was revealed that a crashed plane might have secret Chinese tech being used to hit oil liners in the South China Sea.

With Bravo Team in the country already, they’re spun up to get the tech and search for survivors. There’s just one major problem.

Chinese special forces have parachuted in and are prepared for a violent confrontation with American forces. If that doesn’t sound exciting to you, then I suggest you check your pulse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Apr 3, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

The Chinese call in an airstrike to destroy their secret technology, the team escapes moments before the bombs hit and they’re headed home with a prisoner.

It was exciting and intense as hell as you watch the Chinese special forces paint the wreckage with a laser as the plane can be heard inbound. Now, we’ll have to wait and see what kind of tech has been recovered.

On the home front, Davis is in OCS, and it’s not off to a hot start at all. In fact, it really couldn’t be going much worse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Apr 4, 2019 at 12:41pm PDT

Finally, it appears like we’re about to get a storyline on the horizon about whether or not Jason is leaving the SEALs. A mercenary friend of his is in the Philippines, he’s struggling to pay for his daughter’s college and it all seems like it’s building up to a massive decision.

My guess, he’s not leaving. The show is called “SEAL Team.” It’s not called “Guns For Hire Team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Mar 27, 2019 at 6:41pm PDT

Tune in this Wednesday for a new episode. It should be great. A conflict with Chinese forces at some point in the future would be epic. Will it happen?

Only time will tell.