Stephen A. Smith Says He Deserves Every Bit Of His New ESPN Contract

Stephen A. Smith isn’t apologizing for getting a massive new contract from ESPN.

The sports network handed its most popular pundit a contract that’s believed to be worth about $10 million. He’s without question one of the highest paid players in the world of sports media. (RELATED: Stephen A. Smith Is Reportedly About To Become The Highest Paid ESPN Talent At $10 Million)

Smith said the following when discussing his new contract during a Thursday appearance at Seton Hall, according to The New York Post:

Those who are great get more than those who are not. Everybody at ESPN or in the world of sports media does not deserve to be paid what I get paid. I don’t believe it. I just don’t, and I’ll never apologize for it. I didn’t bust my tail all these years to come along later and say ‘damn it, it’s about fairness, we think we should get paid as much as you.’ What? You don’t generate the revenue I do. You don’t generate the ratings that I generate. You ain’t as popular as me. You don’t resonate as much as me. And you don’t deserve as much as I get.

You can watch his full comments below.

I agree with every single word Smith said above. He’s 100 percent correct. There’s a reason the guy sitting at the end of the bench for the Lakers doesn’t make the same amount of money that LeBron James does.

Do you know why Aaron Rodgers makes more money for the Packers than the third string quarterback? It’s because he’s a generational talent, and the guy sitting on the end of the bench isn’t.

Talent dictates money in the world of sports and media, and not everybody is even close to being equal. Stephen A. Smith dominates the network, draws in the viewers and gets people talking. That’s worth a lot of cash.

Having said all of that, I’m not sure how this will go over with his co-workers. Going out and publicly letting the world know you deserve more money isn’t a great way to make a ton of new friends. It’s just not.

Again, he is 100 percent correct, but not every thought you have in your head needs to be spoken. I believe that’s a lesson they teach you at a very young age.

Of course, I doubt Smith cares. He’s got more money than he knows what to do with now. He can cry himself to sleep on a bed of $100 bills if people aren’t happy with him.

Don’t spend it all in one place, Stephen!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter