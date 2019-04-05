Wendy Williams Releases Public Service Announcement Regarding Addiction Hotline Amid Personal Struggle

Talk show host Wendy Williams released a public service announcement regarding the addiction hotline she launched March 11.

Williams, along with her Hunter Foundation, launched the hotline as a resource for people struggling with substance abuse, according to a report published Friday by Page Six. Williams encourages viewers to call into the hotline if they are struggling.

“If you’re an addict or a substance abuser don’t be ashamed. Help is here for you, or a family member, or a loved one. Call, don’t be ashamed. There is hope. I’m living proof,” Williams stated. (RELATED: Wendy Williams Says She’s Been Living In A ‘Sober House’ To Help Fight Her Addiction)

Since launching March 11, the hotline has received over 10,000 calls and roughly 400 calls have resulted in people struggling with addiction to be placed at treatment centers.

In the PSA, Williams gives viewers the hotline (888-5HUNTER) and explains who is there to answer the calls. “The calls are being answered by specially-trained, certified recovery coaches,” Williams said. “They’re very smart. They conduct screenings to your needs. The substance abuse will be taken care of. We will provide you referrals for long or short-term treatment at facilities all around the world—detox, rehab, sober living and outpatient centers.”